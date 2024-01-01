1g Shatter concentrate crossed between Mendolicious and Triple Burger. This product has a great flavor profile to it, along with a nice stony high. Triple burger is known for it's unique savory smell and garlic-like background. Paired together with Mendolicious that is the perfect hybrid, this product is sure to satisfy that high! Shatter is a cannabis concentrate that is named for its hard, glass-like consistency that cracks, or shatters, when broken apart. The clear appearance is a result of less agitation during production. Shatter is usually dabbed, but can be used in bowls and joints as well.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.