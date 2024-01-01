Bred by Symbiotic, this strain is a cross of Cherry AK47 x Purple Panty Dropper. This powerful hitting Punch from this Sativa-Dominant Hybrid is what made it a fan favorite! That as well as the sweet and savory aromas it produces. This strain is dense and frosty with a delicious smell and taste.

cherry punch #5 -( cherry ak 47 x purple punch f2) A sativa Hybrid from symbiotic genetics with euphoric, energizing, and stimulating effects. The most prominent flavor notes are fruity, vanilla and earth. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene. Our consumers love this strain for its delicious flavor.



