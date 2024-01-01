1g Sativa Hybrid Solventless Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain: Sativa dominant hybrid Dense and frosty buds. Euphoric and relaxed effects with the main terpenes being B-caryophyllene/myrcene.



