House Batter is a cannabis concentrate named for its malleable consistency that resembles frosting or a thick cake batter. it is typically formed using a solvent such as butane or ethanol. This solvent extracted concentrate is then whipped in combination with being heated in a closed loop system to create it’s unique texture
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.