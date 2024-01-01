10pk 91.4mg THC Key Lime Fruit Chews THC distillate is a highly potent cannabis oil produced during a distillation process that extracts THC — the active cannabinoid compound responsible for inducing a high — from the cannabis plant itself. This complex process results in a final product that could be considered one of the purest forms of THC. Distillate is the base ingredient of most edibles . Edible cannabis travels first to your stomach then to your liver before getting into your bloodstream and brain. You will feel effects within 30 minutes to 2 hours of ingesting. Full effects can peak within 4 hours. Effects can last up to 12 hours after use. Some residual effects can last up to 24 hours.
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.