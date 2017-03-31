

1g sativa-dominant solventless concentrate. Known for being the 'cleaning house' strain, it's great for getting you up and going for the day.



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain

With such a recognizable smell, this Sativa strain is one of our specialty strains. This strain produces pungent smelling, dense nugs covered with amber hairs that bring it all together. If you are looking for a terpy Sativa, look no further! It is a great strain for energizing your day and boosting your mood. This hard hitting Sativa not only delivers a motivating high, but tastes delicious



lime haze- (unknown) A sativa with unknown genetics with energizing, focusing and clarifying effects. The most prominent flavor notes are citrus, tangy, and gas. The top terpenes are Terpinolene, caryophyllene and ocimene. Our consumers love this strain for its gorgeous look.

