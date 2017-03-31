Lime Haze Rosin

by Green Stampede
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product


1g sativa-dominant solventless concentrate. Known for being the 'cleaning house' strain, it's great for getting you up and going for the day.

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

The Strain
With such a recognizable smell, this Sativa strain is one of our specialty strains. This strain produces pungent smelling, dense nugs covered with amber hairs that bring it all together. If you are looking for a terpy Sativa, look no further! It is a great strain for energizing your day and boosting your mood. This hard hitting Sativa not only delivers a motivating high, but tastes delicious

lime haze- (unknown) A sativa with unknown genetics with energizing, focusing and clarifying effects. The most prominent flavor notes are citrus, tangy, and gas. The top terpenes are Terpinolene, caryophyllene and ocimene. Our consumers love this strain for its gorgeous look.

About this strain

Lime Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and Blue Lime Pie. Lime Haze is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lime Haze effects include feeling creative, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with headachesanxiety, and stress. Originally bred by an unknown grower, Lime Haze features flavors like lime, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lime Haze typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lime Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Stampede
Green Stampede
Shop products
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

License(s)

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.