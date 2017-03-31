1g sativa-dominant solventless concentrate. Known for being the 'cleaning house' strain, it's great for getting you up and going for the day.



Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

