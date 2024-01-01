This strain is the true definition of a Hybrid. Hailing from KingJay Gardens in Missoula, MT, this strain is a Montana speciality! The buds have a rainbow of colors that you have never seen in buds.The nugs are dense and dark. The hairs are bright orange, so the contrast of these nugs is unique



Mendolicious - (Purple Punch x mendobreath f2 and mendobreath f3.) A hybrid from King Jay Gardens Genetics with uplifting, anxiety reducing and inspiring effects. The most prominent flavor notes are skunky, sweet, and earth. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, humulene, and myrcene. Our consumers love this strain for its well rounded benefits.

