Purple Sunset Diamonds

by Green Stampede
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
1g 50/50 Hybrid

THCA diamonds are the most potent concentrate and can contain up to 99.9% THC when heated up. That's a massive difference from other concentrates that have a general THC potency of 70-90%. As always, consume responsibly.
Just like any other concentrate, you’ll need to heat up diamonds before you get high .This concentrate can be consumed by smoking, vaping or dabbing. .

You can also add diamonds to your joint and smoke it. All you have to do is take a diamond, crush it up, and sprinkle it in with your dried flower - much like you would do with kief

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

 

Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
