rainbow harbor -( Runtz x Cali Sunset) A hybrid from envy genetics with heady, relaxing, and focusing effects. The most prominent flavor notes are earth, skunk, and zesty. The top terpenes are caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene. Our consumers love this strain for its all around hybrid feel. Grown By Green Stampede
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.