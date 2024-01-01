1g sativa-hybrid concentrate



Diamonds are solvent based concentrates. It starts as a live resin sauce and is put under vacuum. This change of pressure helps the THCa crystalize, or “crash out”. The THCa will clump together and form diamonds. The solvent helps with the crashing process, particularly butane. Once the diamonds crash out, they are separated from the sauce and packaged for consumer use! This product is sometimes referred to as “diamond mining”.

Show more