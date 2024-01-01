1g sativa-hybrid Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.



The Strain:

A pungent Sativa Dominant Hybrid

This loud, flavorful strain is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid. The genetics consist of Double Burger(x2) x GMO (Garlic Cookies). The Burger side gives it a savory smell you cannot miss, but the combination of the garlic in GMO makes it a burger you will certainly order again! This strain is potent, yielding high test results. It is high in Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene. This strain is for someone looking for therapeutic effects of Indica while also staying cognitive.

