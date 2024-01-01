An all around powerhouse Hybrid that brings the flavor and potency of the Thai Pearl and combines it with the madness high-type of the Australian Sativa. What you get is some beautiful, terpene-rich, buds that bring a powerful and balanced high with a flavor of bubblegum, mixed fruit and dank earthy richness
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.