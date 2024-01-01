About this product
Lemon Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Lemon Tree. Lemon Runtz is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Runtz effects include euphoric, hungry, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, anorexia, and arthritis. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Lemon Runtz features lemon, butter, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Runtz typically ranges from $45–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.