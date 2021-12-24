Milk and Cookies is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies N Cream and Triple OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Milk and Cookies is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Milk and Cookies effects make them feel relaxed, giggly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Milk and Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Milk and Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, butter, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milk and Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.