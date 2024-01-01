About this product
About this strain
Animal Mint Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake. Animal Mint Cake is 31% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Mint Cake effects include tingly, euphoric, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Mint Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mint Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Animal Mint Cake typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Mint Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.