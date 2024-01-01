Animal Mint Cake Live Resin Badder | 1g

by Grow Sciences
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Animal Mint Cake Live Resin Badder | 1g

About this product

Our Live Resin is a single-source extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a competitively priced, full-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s natural cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.

Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com

About this strain

Animal Mint Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake. Animal Mint Cake is 31% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Mint Cake effects include tingly, euphoric, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Mint Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Mint Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Animal Mint Cake typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Mint Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow Sciences
Grow Sciences
Shop products
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000008DCJJ00257791
Notice a problem?Report this item