Grow Sciences takes their Fresh Press, places it into micron screen bags, and press it again. Instead of pressing as much oil out at once, they increase the temp and press it for hours further purifying the rosin and in time, squeezing out THCa that hardens into crystal-like structures almost immediately.



To create slushie, they mix solventless sauce and THCa crystals to achieve a lumpy sauce mixture that is typically yellow gold in color. The THCa chunks are responsible for the psychoactive effects while the terpene sauce is where the flavor and aroma come from.



