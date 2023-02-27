Grape Fritter is a cross of Apple Fritter x Grape Cream Cake



Every person has a unique Endocannabinoid system, so the same strain can provide varied experiences in each individual based on how their bodies process the strain's terpenes. Grow Sciences recommends shopping for terpene profiles, not just THC %, to find the flavors and effects you enjoy most. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite strains: www.growsciences.com.

Show more