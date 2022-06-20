About this product
Melted Strawberries by WCC is a hybrid flower that crosses the genetics of GMO and Strawberry Guava. An odd-sounding cross perhaps, but the selected phenotypes have a sweet and fruity nose loaded with hints of strawberries, ripe guava, and a light garlic-chem funk finish. The smell from these perfectly cured flowers transfers directly into a nice flavor profile with an earthy finish. Light green and appearing drenched in resin, the buds are thoroughly coated in psychoactive trichomes. Uplifting and very euphoric, the effects provide great stress relief and cultivate an overall sense of bliss.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
About this brand
Grow Sciences
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
