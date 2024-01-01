Our Live Resin is a single-source extract of top-shelf Grow Sciences flower. This is a competitively priced, full-spectrum product with flavors and high from the plant’s natural cannabinoid profile. No artificial terpenes, third-party cutting or thickening agents, or distillate are added. Welcome to quality.
Made 100% in-house: Our Flower, Our Extracts, Our Team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.