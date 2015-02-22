About this product
Cherry (CBD+) Tincture
Genetics: Afghani Rubi
This High CBD tincture is comprised of 1/2 gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30 mL medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution. It contains 45 mg THC, 470 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing
Genetics: Afghani Rubi
This High CBD tincture is comprised of 1/2 gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30 mL medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution. It contains 45 mg THC, 470 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing
About this strain
Afghani CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
38% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.