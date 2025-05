Pineapple Express, Hybrid

90+% THC | <1% CBD | CBG

Inspired by Pineapple Express

Flavor: Sweet tropical pineapple, refreshing coconut and subtle creamy and cinnamon undertones.

Aroma: Grilled pineapple and island spice

Feeling: Euphoric and Refreshed



The exceptional oil quality you expect from Halara, now in an all-in-one ready for life’s adventures.



Auto-draw - no on/off button. Comes charged - rechargeable with USB-C cable. Features two carb holes on side of device - cover one for bigger hits and improved airflow.



Grab one and go!



When you are done, don’t forget to recycle your vape cartridge through our recycling program.



Find your closest partner retailer on our locator map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1PHAB1coFwCKMIMVuXBK0Fs2G6OFtbO8&usp=sharing



Learn more about our Recycling Program here: https://www.gohalara.com/recycling-program



Remember: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



