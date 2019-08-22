Loading…
Gelato Wax 1g

by Hang Roots
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Gelato
Gelato

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
1,414 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Hang Roots has one mission, to grow the highest quality cannabis products available. How do we accomplish this? Over the years we have put together a team of hard working successful individuals who strive for perfection. Grand Master growers from the medical industry teamed up with a former CEO of a global company to make the Hang Roots team one of a kind. Look for Hang Roots to stay at the cutting edge of our Industry, providing you the consumer, with a steady flow of your favorites, along with a mix of new and trendy strains. Our products speak for themselves, and we can't wait for you to enjoy our natural, handcrafted, nectar from the gods!