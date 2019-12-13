Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Wedding Cake Wax 1g

by Hang Roots
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

Wedding Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
1,360 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hang Roots
Hang Roots
Shop products
Hang Roots has one mission, to grow the highest quality cannabis products available. How do we accomplish this? Over the years we have put together a team of hard working successful individuals who strive for perfection. Grand Master growers from the medical industry teamed up with a former CEO of a global company to make the Hang Roots team one of a kind. Look for Hang Roots to stay at the cutting edge of our Industry, providing you the consumer, with a steady flow of your favorites, along with a mix of new and trendy strains. Our products speak for themselves, and we can't wait for you to enjoy our natural, handcrafted, nectar from the gods!