High Times Cannabis Cup 2021: MA 🏆

Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆

Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆

2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆

2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆

4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆



Introduction

As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.



Pioneering Authenticity

We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.



About Us

Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.



Medical Patient Discounts

New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.

Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal

Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday

Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order

Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order

Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order

Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order

Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship

Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge



Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.