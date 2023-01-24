About this product
Expertly prepared in our kitchen, Happy Valley Gummies feature all-natural ingredients including US-made non-GMO beet sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin, and are always free of artificial colors and flavors.
Happy Valley Gummies are accurately dosed and available in 10 servings per package, 50MG THC total (5MG THC per gummy) or 20 servings per package, 100MG THC total (5MG THC per gummy). Higher doses of 200MG (20MG THC per gummy) THC and 400MG THC (20MG THC per gummy) are available for medical patients only.
About this brand
Happy Valley
High Times Cannabis Cup 2021: MA 🏆
Best Sativa Flower - Super Lemon Haze 🏆
Best Hybrid Flower - White Wedding 🏆
2nd Place Edibles: Gummies - Strawberry Margarita 🏆
2nd Place Topicals/Tinctures - Remedy Tincture 🏆
4th Place Sativa Vape - T.SAGE 🏆
Introduction
As longtime cannabis consumers, we were frequently frustrated by inconsistent experiences and the lack of accountability within the industry. Many times, the products we purchased delivered experiences that felt and tasted mislabeled—sometimes, dramatically so… and there was no way to verify if what they said was what we got.
Pioneering Authenticity
We founded Happy Valley to change all that. We are leading the charge to create a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for you—with a guarantee that what we say is what you get.
About Us
Our team uses proprietary techniques in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility along with cutting-edge production equipment to ensure your products are packaged at peak quality and freshness. You will receive premium-quality products, accurately dosed from verified cultivars. Every time.
Medical Patient Discounts
New Patient Discount: 20% off your entire order, valid for 30 days, new to each store location.
Patient Renewal Discount: $100 voucher when you spend $100 or more, valid for 30 days from the date of your card renewal
Birthday Discount: 20% off of one item, valid for 30 days from the date of your birthday
Veteran’s Discount: 20% off your entire order
Compassionate Care Discount*: 30% off your entire order
Senior Discount: 10% off your entire order
Financial Hardship Discount **: 10% off your entire order
Franks Friend’s Discount: 50% off entire order for HIV/Aids patients, must show proof of financial hardship
Cannabis Industry Discount: 10% off your entire order, must show proof of RMD Agent Badge
Please note that discounts cannot be stacked (including stacking on sale items). Only 1 discount per transaction will be honored.
MR283861
MC282121