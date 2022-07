Tinctures are a subtle, effective way to consume cannabis that has been getting quite a bit of attention lately. At Hapy Kitchen, our line of tinctures is made with full-spectrum oil and coconut-derived MCT for a top-quality tincture experience we know you’re going to love. For those interested in a sativa or uplifting effect, we offer a line of citrus-flavored tinctures made with bright, flavorful citrus oils for a flavor that’ll compliment any morning smoothie. If you’re in the market for an indica or relaxing effect, we’ve created our Indica Chai flavor of tinctures using slow-cooked ginger, cardamon, cinnamon, and our signature spice blend to achieve a comforting, nostalgic flavor you can really cuddle up to. Our line of tinctures include, in both flavors, THC, CBD, 1:1, full oz, and half oz options allowing for customers to curate the perfect experience for themselves and their body