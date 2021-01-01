Hapy Kitchen
Wet 'N' Wild Watermelon Fruit Smacker 50mg
About this product
Hapy Kitchen Fruit Smackers are made with THC distillate and True Terpenes. Their soft and chewy gummies use grass fed, pasture raised, non-gmo, hormone free beef gelatin with only the best organic natural flavor
50mg per package | THC: 50mg | CBD: 0mg
5mg per serving | 10 servings
50mg per package | THC: 50mg | CBD: 0mg
5mg per serving | 10 servings
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!