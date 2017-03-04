Loading…
Logo for the brand Harmony Extracts

Harmony Extracts

Bio-Diesel Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Bio-Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
