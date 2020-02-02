About this product
Like a golden piece of stained glass, our shatter is a beautiful thing to behold. Our proprietary process results in some of the purest shatter available on the market today. Shatter does not “off-gas” terpenes at the same rate as wax or sugar, which means it maintains peak potency for longer periods of time.
About this strain
Original Glue meets Snowball with Glueball, an indica-dominant strain that will have you leaning back into the couch after your first puff. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone that will take your mind away when it’s time to wind down.
Glueball effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
23% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
