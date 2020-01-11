About this product
Harmony’s Mother’s Little Helper is an homage to the excellent, but slightly more relaxed strains of the 70’s. She is a welcoming smoke with a calming, sunny disposition. The aroma and flavor of Mother’s Little Helper is a steaming herbal bath of lemon peels, lavender, orange blossoms, and a hint of anise.
Dominant Terpenes:
Nerolidol
Beta-Caryophyllene
Ocimene
Linalool
Myrcene
About this brand
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.