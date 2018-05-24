About this product
Honey Bananas is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She leans heavily toward the indica side of the family, providing weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
About this strain
Honey Bananas
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
