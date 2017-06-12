About this strain
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.
Lemonhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
