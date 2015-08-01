About this strain
Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.
Sin Valley OG effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
