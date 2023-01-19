This cooling, Hawaiian Topical Gel with arnica contains 200mg Broad Spectrum Hawaiian CBD* in a 45ml jar.



It is designed for direct application to areas experiencing pain, discomfort or inflammation and can also be used for massage.



Delicately scented with super-premium Big Island of Hawaiʻi Lemongrass and Eucalyptus essential oils, the weightless gel is specially formulated so a little goes a long way, and does not leave a sticky or oily residue.



It also contains organic aloe vera, MSM, green and white tea, peppermint oil, organic gotu kola extract, organic horsetail extract, organic geranium extract and organic dandelion extract.



*Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.