About this strain
White Zombie is a potent hybrid strain with cerebrally-focused effects conducive for creative endeavors and stress relief. While this strain likely contains some Zombie OG genetics, it's also possible that White Zombie's maker was just a diehard Rob Zombie fan. Its euphoric and relaxing effects make it a perfect remedy for anxiety and depression, but come prepared with enough lazy activities: the psychoactivity of this strain is long-lasting.
White Zombie effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Creative
46% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Headlight
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA state locations.