Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Black Triangle is about as rare as its UFO namesake, but we’ve got you covered. This heavy-on-the-indica hybrid packs a serious punch, so if you’re not properly prepared, you’ll experience more of a blackOUT than Black Triangle. When enjoyed to its fullest Black Triangle offers a complex flavor like sweet earth and pine (and even lavender?) and a high that’s simultaneously euphoric and sedated.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Pine

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of Triangle Kush and ‘88 G13 Hash