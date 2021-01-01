Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This indica dominant hybrid goes by many names: GMO Garlic Cookies, GMO Cookies, Garlic Cookies - whatever you call it, you can recognize it by its garlicky, earthy aroma and hard-hitting high. GMO Garlic Cookies provide a mild mental lift before a wave of long-lasting relaxation knocks you down and soothes you to your core. Enjoy this strain before bed, because you won’t want to get up once it hits you.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Gassy, Garlic



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg