GMO Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Sauce (Indica)
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Deserving of all the hype, GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) is one of the heaviest hitting Indica hybrids available, eclipsing the sedating effects of even some of the strongest pure Indicas. The funky, full flavor of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookies coupled with its intense high makes GMO the top choice among cannabis enthusiasts.
Effect Profile: Calming, Creative, Sleep inducing
Taste Profile: Garlic, Coffee, Cookies
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies
GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.