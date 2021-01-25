Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



What the heck is up with Hectane? It’s hard to find a lot of information about this indica-heavy hybrid, but one taste is all you need to get a full picture: Earthy sweetness with a hint of gas, and a calming, happy high. Hectane is known to give you some serious hunger, so make sure you have some snacks on hand.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Gassy



Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Calm



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown