About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
What the heck is up with Hectane? It’s hard to find a lot of information about this indica-heavy hybrid, but one taste is all you need to get a full picture: Earthy sweetness with a hint of gas, and a calming, happy high. Hectane is known to give you some serious hunger, so make sure you have some snacks on hand.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Gassy
Effect Profile: Happy, Hungry, Calm
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown
About this strain
Hectane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Hectane - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Hectane effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
