Cannabis-native Acapulco Gold terpenes and Liquid Trichomes™, blended with all natural flavors, then lightly carbonated and canned, HVY 25 mocktails are perfect for lifting your spirits, without actually being one.



Available as four different lifted libations: HVY Seltzer, HVY Mule, HVY Marg, and HVY Tonic. Unapologetically non-alcoholic.



With a hint of lime and a splash of ginger, this spicy and bold cannabis infused mocktail is a mule that definitely kicks back.



Best served chilled or over ice. 355 ML (12 FL OZ) | 25mg THC