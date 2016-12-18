Jack Flash Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Sauce (Sativa)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Hitting right away with a strong energizing and euphoric buzz, Jack Flash will keep you in a motivated and happy state of mind while enjoying the sweet flavors of citrus candy.
Effect Profile: Energizing, Body-High, Happy
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Candy
Lineage: Cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze
About this strain
Jack Flash is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a 3-way cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze. The effects of Jack Flash are more energizing than calming. Consumers say this strain offers a lightning-fast high that feels cerebral. Others say it feels motivating and may inspire you to do something active, like a brisk walk. Jack Flash is 17% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Jack Flash is also a suitable strain for your wake and bake sessions. In terms of flavor, this strain puts out earthy citrus flavors with a skunky undertone. With terpinolene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients choose Jack Flash for immediate relief of symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky nugs with olive and dark green foliage covered with patches of orange hairs. Jack Flash has an average flowering time of 65 days and produces an above-average yield. This strain was originally bred by Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.