Lambo OG Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sauce (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Lambo OG effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
88% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
