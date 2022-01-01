About this product
Lemonade is a Sativa Dominant strain that is perfect for daytime productivity, energy, and focus. Lemonade is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. Refresh your day with a tart, citrus burst of happiness from your favorite vape brand, Heavy Hitters.
Taste Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Citrus
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
