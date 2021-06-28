About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Modified Grape (or Modified Grapes) is a hard-hitting hybrid that leans slightly indica, but don’t let that stop you: This strain is great at mellowing you out without knocking you out. There’s plenty of Purple Punch DNA here for a sweet, grape candy-flavored high that leaves you relaxed and absolutely euphoric. Enjoy it solo or with some good friends, to relieve some stress or to just make your relaxing hobbies even more relaxing.
Taste Profile: Grape, Candy, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative
Lineage: Cross between GMO and Purple Punch
About this strain
Modified Grapes is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Purple Punch. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Modified Grapes - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
