Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

With the sweet flavor combination of cake and pineapple, this unique strain hits with alternating waves of effects. The first wave will have you happily lifted, the next will have you completely laid back, then back again.



Effect Profile: Focused, Happy, Relaxed



Taste Profile: Pineapple, Cake, Frosting



Lineage: Cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Key Lime Pie