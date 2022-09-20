About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
With the sweet flavor combination of cake and pineapple, this unique strain hits with alternating waves of effects. The first wave will have you happily lifted, the next will have you completely laid back, then back again.
Effect Profile: Focused, Happy, Relaxed
Taste Profile: Pineapple, Cake, Frosting
Lineage: Cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Key Lime Pie
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106