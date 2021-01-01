About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Sherb Mintz is a tasty hybrid that packs a unique minty sweetness. This strain is a great companion for long afternoons and relaxing on the couch, or brainstorming new ideas and getting lost in daydreams. Sherb Mintz melts away your stress and elevates your mood, getting you nice and giggly before the relaxation hits you hard and gets you couchlocked.
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mintz
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Sherb Mintz is a tasty hybrid that packs a unique minty sweetness. This strain is a great companion for long afternoons and relaxing on the couch, or brainstorming new ideas and getting lost in daydreams. Sherb Mintz melts away your stress and elevates your mood, getting you nice and giggly before the relaxation hits you hard and gets you couchlocked.
Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mintz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.