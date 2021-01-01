Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Sherb Mintz is a tasty hybrid that packs a unique minty sweetness. This strain is a great companion for long afternoons and relaxing on the couch, or brainstorming new ideas and getting lost in daydreams. Sherb Mintz melts away your stress and elevates your mood, getting you nice and giggly before the relaxation hits you hard and gets you couchlocked.



Taste Profile: Mint, Sweet, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly



Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mintz