Triangle Kush Diamond Infused Pre-Roll 1g (Indica/Hybrid)
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Triangle Kush is a special one. Born and raised in the sunshine state, this citrus-y diesel indica powerhouse will wipe out your bad thoughts and bad vibes in a cloud of sweet smoke. Also known as Triangle OG or just plain Triangle, Triangle Kush is known to provide chill calm and creativity, with a splash of sunny conversation thrown in for good measure. Try something special. Try-angle.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Sweet
Effect Profile: Calm, Creative, Happy
Lineage: Descended from OG Kush, Triangle Kush originated in the Emerald Triangle of Florida - hence the name.
About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
