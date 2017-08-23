Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Triangle Kush is a special one. Born and raised in the sunshine state, this citrus-y diesel indica powerhouse will wipe out your bad thoughts and bad vibes in a cloud of sweet smoke. Also known as Triangle OG or just plain Triangle, Triangle Kush is known to provide chill calm and creativity, with a splash of sunny conversation thrown in for good measure. Try something special. Try-angle.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Sweet



Effect Profile: Calm, Creative, Happy



Lineage: Descended from OG Kush, Triangle Kush originated in the Emerald Triangle of Florida - hence the name.

