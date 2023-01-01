Introducing Hellavated Sourz Blue Razberry flavor. These are a delicious and tangy gummy candy that will have you coming back for more. These chewy treats are flavored with sour blue raspberry, making them perfect for those who love a tart and sweet flavor. Each serving is bursting with flavor, as well as a satisfying chewiness that you'll love. Try them today and experience the unique taste of Hellavated Sour Blue Razberry for yourself! Get the entire flavor lineup and get Hellavated now.

