Tardis Strainz Cartridge 1g
HellavatedCartridges
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesParanoid
- Feelings:TalkativeCreativeEnergetic
- Helps with:StressDepressionAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
Tardis effects are mostly energizing.
Tardis potency is higher THC than average.
Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 22% THC.
